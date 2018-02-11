Dedmon recorded 20 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three steals, one block and one assist across 31 minutes in Sunday's 118-115 victory over the Pistons.

Dedmon got the starting nod Sunday in an attempt to go big against the Pistons frontcourt and it turned it a victory for the Hawks as Dedmon was able to control the two stars for the Pistons down low. While it's hard to fully stop Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin, he controlled their impact on the game and provided his own offense against them, tying his season-high with 20 points on the night. It remains to be seen if he will stay in the starting lineup, but Dedmon has certainly earned his playing time going forward.