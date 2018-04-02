Dedmon posted 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes in Sunday's 94-88 win over the Magic.

Dedmon has now collected a double-double in five of his last seven contests as the big man has only gotten better as the season has progressed. The Hawks may be out of it, but Dedmon's energy and minutes will continue to provide value from the center position until the season wraps up.