Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Double-doubles Sunday
Dedmon totaled 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes in Sunday's 99-96 victory over the Knicks.
Dedmon got the starting nod in place of Ersan Ilyasova, who is dealing with an illness, and helped propel the Hawks to a victory on Sunday. The 14 rebounds was a game-high and tied his season-high, which was needed going against the Knicks, who have two big men down low who feed off of second-chance opportunities. He'll likely return to the bench when Ilyasova gets healthy, but he proved to the team Sunday that he can be a force off the bench when allotted minutes.
