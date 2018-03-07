Dedmon posted 12 points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 106-90 loss to the Raptors.

After failing to register double-digit points or rebounds in each of the last two contests, Dedmon notched his ninth double-double Tuesday night. While his outputs on a nightly basis continue to fluctuate, he has posted nine blocks in his last four games, as his emergence as a shot blocker will only further stabilize his value at center.