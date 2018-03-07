Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Double-doubles Tuesday
Dedmon posted 12 points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 106-90 loss to the Raptors.
After failing to register double-digit points or rebounds in each of the last two contests, Dedmon notched his ninth double-double Tuesday night. While his outputs on a nightly basis continue to fluctuate, he has posted nine blocks in his last four games, as his emergence as a shot blocker will only further stabilize his value at center.
More News
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Blocks four shots in victory•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Double-doubles Sunday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will start Sunday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Scores 11 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will shift back to bench Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Double-doubles Sunday•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...