Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Doubtful for Monday
Dedmon (knee) is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Pacers, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Dedmon missed the Hawks last game with knee soreness, and it looks as though he'll miss Monday as well. Alex Len drew the start in Dedmon's place, and this would likely happen once again if Dedmon is unable to go. More information should come out prior to Monday's game.
