Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Doubtful to play vs. Cavs
Dedmon is doubtful for Saturday's game against Cleveland due to a sore left knee, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Dedmon has come alive of late with double-doubles in back-to-back games, but it look as though he'll be held out Saturday on the second night of a back-to-back. With Alex Len (back) and Miles Plumlee (knee) questionable, the Hawks could end up being shorthanded at center.
More News
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Second straight double-double•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Massive double-double in loss•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Probable Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Puts up double-double in win•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Career night in losing effort•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...