Dedmon is doubtful for Saturday's game against Cleveland due to a sore left knee, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Dedmon has come alive of late with double-doubles in back-to-back games, but it look as though he'll be held out Saturday on the second night of a back-to-back. With Alex Len (back) and Miles Plumlee (knee) questionable, the Hawks could end up being shorthanded at center.