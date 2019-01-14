Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Doubtful Tuesday
Dedmon (ankle) is doubtful heading into Tuesday's contest against the Thunder, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Dedmon has been bothered with a left ankle sprain since Friday's outing and had to miss Sunday's matchup against the Bucks as a result. Listed as doubtful on the injury report, it appears likely that the center will be inactive for a second consecutive game, presumably pushing back-up center Alex Len into the starting lineup Tuesday.
