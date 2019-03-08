Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Downgraded to doubtful
Dedmon (knee) has been downgraded to doubtful for Saturday's game against the Nets, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Dedmon appears to be on track to miss his second straight game with a right knee contusion, and with Omari Spellman and Alex Poythress both facing long absences with ankle injuries, the Hawks are going to be very light on frontcourt depth Saturday night. With that, Alex Len will likely continue starting at center while Tyler Zeller, who just joined the team on a 10-day contract, could be in line for quality minutes immediately.
More News
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...