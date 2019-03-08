Dedmon (knee) has been downgraded to doubtful for Saturday's game against the Nets, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Dedmon appears to be on track to miss his second straight game with a right knee contusion, and with Omari Spellman and Alex Poythress both facing long absences with ankle injuries, the Hawks are going to be very light on frontcourt depth Saturday night. With that, Alex Len will likely continue starting at center while Tyler Zeller, who just joined the team on a 10-day contract, could be in line for quality minutes immediately.