Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Downgraded to questionable
Dedmon (elbow) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Magic.
Dedmon is dealing with some right elbow pain, and it's possible he'll miss his first game since joining the Hawks. If that ends up being the case, we could see extra minutes from Bruno Fernando and Damian Jones.
