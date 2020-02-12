Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Draws spot start Wednesday
Dedmon will start at center Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Dedmon will join the starting five Wednesday with Clint Capela (heel) still unavailable. In two appearances since joining the Hawks, Dedmon is averaging 12.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks in 30.5 minutes. With Dedmon starting, Damian Jones, who has started the past seven games for Atlanta, will come off the bench.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...