Dedmon will start at center Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Dedmon will join the starting five Wednesday with Clint Capela (heel) still unavailable. In two appearances since joining the Hawks, Dedmon is averaging 12.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks in 30.5 minutes. With Dedmon starting, Damian Jones, who has started the past seven games for Atlanta, will come off the bench.