Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Drops 14 agianst Hornets
Dedmon finished with 14 points (6-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 9 boards, two assists, and three blocks in 28 points of a 143-138 win against the Hornets.
Dedmon reached double figures scoring for the second time in three games while narrowly missing out on a double-double in the contest. Dedmon saw the fewest minutes of all the starters in the game but still managed the sixth most time on the court of all his teammates.
