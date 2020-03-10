Play

Dedmon finished with 14 points (6-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 9 boards, two assists, and three blocks in 28 points of a 143-138 win against the Hornets.

Dedmon reached double figures scoring for the second time in three games while narrowly missing out on a double-double in the contest. Dedmon saw the fewest minutes of all the starters in the game but still managed the sixth most time on the court of all his teammates.

