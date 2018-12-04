Dedmon got the start at center in Monday's 128-111 loss to the Warriors, scoring six points (3-8 FG) while adding 10 rebounds, four steals, an assist and a block in 31 minutes.

Alex Len got only four minutes on the night, so Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce seems to be serious about seeing what Dedmon can do in a larger role. The 29-year-old has grabbed 11 steals in his last three games, but his overall numbers in nine contests since returning to the club in mid-November (7.0 points, 7.0 boards, 1.9 steals, 1.1 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.6 three-pointers in 23.8 minutes while shooting only 39.7 percent from the floor) aren't particularly encouraging.