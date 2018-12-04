Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Effective on defense in start
Dedmon got the start at center in Monday's 128-111 loss to the Warriors, scoring six points (3-8 FG) while adding 10 rebounds, four steals, an assist and a block in 31 minutes.
Alex Len got only four minutes on the night, so Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce seems to be serious about seeing what Dedmon can do in a larger role. The 29-year-old has grabbed 11 steals in his last three games, but his overall numbers in nine contests since returning to the club in mid-November (7.0 points, 7.0 boards, 1.9 steals, 1.1 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.6 three-pointers in 23.8 minutes while shooting only 39.7 percent from the floor) aren't particularly encouraging.
More News
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.