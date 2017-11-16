Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Enjoys career night in Wednesday's win

Dedmon had 20 points (9-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 126-80 win over the Kings.

Dedmon delivered career highs in scoring, assists, and made field goals, and he was extremely efficient and effective on both ends of the floor. This was already Dedmon's third double-double of the campaign, and he appears primed to enjoy another breakout season after posting a career-best six double-doubles in 2016-17.