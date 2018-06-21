Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Exercises player option
Dedmon has exercised his $7.2 million player option with the Hawks for next season, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Dedmon has decided to opt-in to his player option and return to the Hawks next season. Dedmon will look to continue his success with the Hawks next season after posting career highs in points, rebounds, assists and steals a season ago.
