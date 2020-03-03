Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Expected back Friday
Dedmon (elbow) is expected to play in Friday's game against Washington, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Hawks GM Travis Schlenk said Tuesday that the team "fully expects" to have Dedmon available Friday, which will come on the heels of three full days off. The veteran was able to get shots up at shootaround Monday morning, and while he didn't play in the night's loss to Memphis, his sore right elbow appears to be nearing full strength. Prior to the injury, Dedmon had started the previous four games at center.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...