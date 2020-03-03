Dedmon (elbow) is expected to play in Friday's game against Washington, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.

Hawks GM Travis Schlenk said Tuesday that the team "fully expects" to have Dedmon available Friday, which will come on the heels of three full days off. The veteran was able to get shots up at shootaround Monday morning, and while he didn't play in the night's loss to Memphis, his sore right elbow appears to be nearing full strength. Prior to the injury, Dedmon had started the previous four games at center.