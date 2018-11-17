Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Expected back Saturday
Dedmon (personal) is not listed on the Hawks' injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Pacers, Brad Rowland of Locked On Hawks reports.
Dedmon missed three games while dealing with a personal matter, but all indications are that he'll be back in action Saturday. Prior to the absence, he'd averaged 19.4 minutes over his last five contests.
