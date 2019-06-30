Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Expected to sign with Kings
Dedmon is expected to sign a three-year, $40 million deal with the Kings once free agency officially begins, Sam Amick of The Athletic reports.
Dedmon will provide rebounding and spacing off the bench for the Kings, as he averaged 1.3 triples per game last season. The Kings will be the journeyman's sixth team since entering the league in 2013.
