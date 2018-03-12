Dedmon garnered 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Sunday's 129-122 loss to the Bulls.

Dedmon has emerged as a consistent bet to get 10 points and 10 rebounds on any given night, as he needs very few shots to get points with his efficiency and his size allows him to grab boards with ease. While he isn't as solid of a bet as other big men around the league who average double-doubles, Dedmon has gotten the minutes to do the same each night.