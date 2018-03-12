Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Flirts with double-double Sunday
Dedmon garnered 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Sunday's 129-122 loss to the Bulls.
Dedmon has emerged as a consistent bet to get 10 points and 10 rebounds on any given night, as he needs very few shots to get points with his efficiency and his size allows him to grab boards with ease. While he isn't as solid of a bet as other big men around the league who average double-doubles, Dedmon has gotten the minutes to do the same each night.
More News
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Blocks four shots in victory•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Double-doubles Sunday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will start Sunday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Scores 11 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will shift back to bench Tuesday•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...