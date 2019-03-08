Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Game-time call Saturday
Dedmon (knee) will be a game-time decision for Saturday's game against the Nets, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Dedmon was sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to a right knee contusion, and it appears his status for Saturday's game won't be known until closer to tip-off. Should Dedmon be ruled out for a second straight game, Alex Len would again be in line to start at center with newly-signed Tyler Zeller potentially seeing minutes off the bench as well.
