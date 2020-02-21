Dedmon had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and eight rebounds in 20 minutes during Thursday's 129-124 victory over the Heat.

Excluding this complete dud, Dedmon's fantasy value has been brought back to life in Atlanta after falling outside of the top 200 in his stint with the Kings. In his first three games in a Hawks jersey, Dedmon produced top 40 value. Clint Capela (heel) appears to still be "weeks" away, according to head coach Lloyd Pierce. That gives Dedmon more time to presumably continue starting at center.