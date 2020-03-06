Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Good to go Friday
Dedmon (elbow) will be available for Friday's game at Washington, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Dedmon was considered probable for Friday's contest, and he'll indeed be suiting up after a four-game absence. The 30-year-old started the previous four games at center before picking up the elbow injury and figures to rejoint he starting five versus the Wizards.
