Play

Dedmon (elbow) will be available for Friday's game at Washington, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Dedmon was considered probable for Friday's contest, and he'll indeed be suiting up after a four-game absence. The 30-year-old started the previous four games at center before picking up the elbow injury and figures to rejoint he starting five versus the Wizards.

More News
Our Latest Stories