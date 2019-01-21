Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Good to go Monday
Dedmon (ankle) is available to play Monday against the Magic.
As expected, Dedmon has been cleared to play Monday after entering the day with a probable tag. Look for the big man to assume his regular spot in the starting lineup. Since the start of January, Dedmon is averaging 10.6 points and 6.7 rebounds across 26.6 minutes per contest.
