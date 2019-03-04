Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Good to go
Dedmon (shin) will be available for Monday's game against the Heat.
Dedmon popped up on the injury report with a minor shin injury, but he's been cleared to play and is expected to start at his usual center spot.
More News
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Probable Monday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Logs double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Leads all scorers in loss•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Minutes cut down in blowout loss•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Impactful in loss Friday•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...