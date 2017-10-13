Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Grabs 10 boards Thursday
Dedmon posted seven points (2-7 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one steal and one block during a 108-94 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.
Dedmon had his best rebounding game of the preseason during the team's finale. During the preseason, he averaged 8.4 points on 58.1 percent shooting, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. Dedmon could see a slight uptick in those numbers during the regular season, as his minutes may increase a bit.
More News
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Puts up 13 points Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Inks two-year contract with Hawks•
-
Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon: Declines player option•
-
Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon: Will come off bench in return•
-
Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon: Off injury report for Game 5•
-
Spurs' Dewayne Dedmon: Expects to play in Game 5•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...