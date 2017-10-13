Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Grabs 10 boards Thursday

Dedmon posted seven points (2-7 FG, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, one steal and one block during a 108-94 loss to the Mavericks on Thursday.

Dedmon had his best rebounding game of the preseason during the team's finale. During the preseason, he averaged 8.4 points on 58.1 percent shooting, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. Dedmon could see a slight uptick in those numbers during the regular season, as his minutes may increase a bit.