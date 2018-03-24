Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Hauls in double-digit rebounds again Friday
Dedmon managed nine points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 31 minutes in Friday's 106-94 loss to the Warriors.
The big man continued to be a formidable presence on the glass, posting double-digit rebounds for the third straight game. Dedmon did see a three-game streak of double-digit scoring narrowly come to an end, but he remains a serviceable source of points and especially rebounds as the season winds down.
