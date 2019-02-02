Dedmon produced 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, two assists, and one block in 28 minutes during Friday's 128-112 loss to the Jazz.

Dedmon filled up the boxscore Friday, continuing to play well amidst the whispers of a potential trade. Barring his last game, Dedmon has been a consistent source of points, rebounds, steals, and blocks, despite playing time in the mid-twenties. Owners will have to keep an eye on things as the trade deadline approaches in the hope he can maintain a similar role moving forward.