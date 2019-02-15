Dedmon totaled 21 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, one steal and one block over 26 minutes in the Hawks' loss to the Knicks on Thursday.

After totaling a combined 17 points in his last two games, Dedmon popped off for his highest point total since Jan. 21. Dedmon is averaging career highs in points (10.3), free throw percentage (85.1) and three-point percentage (38.1), although fantasy owners should note that this was only his third game scoring at least 20 points in a game this season.