Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Leads all scorers in loss
Dedmon totaled 21 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two rebounds, one steal and one block over 26 minutes in the Hawks' loss to the Knicks on Thursday.
After totaling a combined 17 points in his last two games, Dedmon popped off for his highest point total since Jan. 21. Dedmon is averaging career highs in points (10.3), free throw percentage (85.1) and three-point percentage (38.1), although fantasy owners should note that this was only his third game scoring at least 20 points in a game this season.
More News
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Minutes cut down in blowout loss•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Impactful in loss Friday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Double-doubles in victory Monday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Defensive stopper Saturday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Well-rounded line in win•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Leads team in loss to Magic•
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...