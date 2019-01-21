Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Leads team in loss to Magic
Dedmon scored a team-high 24 points (8-14 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding nine rebound and an assist in 27 minutes during Monday's 122-103 loss to the Magic.
While he tied his season high in scoring and just missed his seventh double-double of the season, the 29-year-old center also had little success containing Nikola Vucevic on the defensive end. Dedmon doesn't see enough minutes to provide consistent fantasy value, but as long as he's starting and can stay healthy, he could be useful in deeper formats.
