Dedmon ended with six points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 114-98 loss to Washington.

Dedmon returned to the lineup after missing two games with a sore knee, scoring just six points in 27 minutes. Alex Len was on fire for this one which meant Dedmon took a back seat. The two players have both had strong periods across the season and while Dedmon is likely the center to own, they do somewhat nullify each other's upside.