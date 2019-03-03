Dedmon delivered 13 points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 123-118 win over the Bulls.

Dedmon recorded his second straight double-double and has hauled in double-digit boards in three straight games. He's up to 10 double-doubles through 54 appearances this season compared to 15 across 62 games in 2017-18. With 18 tilts remaining, it's unlikely that Dedmon matches or surpasses his best double-double total of his career, but the 29-year-old veteran continues to earn ample minutes even on a young squad in rebuilding mode.