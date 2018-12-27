Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Massive double-double in loss
Dedmon tallied 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes Wednesday in the Hawks' 129-121 loss to the Pacers.
With backups Alex Len (back) and Miles Plumlee (knee) both out Wednesday, Dedmon had a clear path to major minutes at center and made the most of the opportunity. The big man continues to rake in steals at a career-high rate (1.1 per game), but it's his recent scoring and rebounding outputs that are mainly fueling his fantasy ascent. Over the past five games, Dedmon is averaging 15.0 points and 9.4 boards while shooting 60.5 percent from the field, more than 10 percentage points above his season-long mark.
More News
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Probable Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Puts up double-double in win•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Career night in losing effort•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Effective on defense in start•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Will play Monday•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...