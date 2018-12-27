Dedmon tallied 18 points (6-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 37 minutes Wednesday in the Hawks' 129-121 loss to the Pacers.

With backups Alex Len (back) and Miles Plumlee (knee) both out Wednesday, Dedmon had a clear path to major minutes at center and made the most of the opportunity. The big man continues to rake in steals at a career-high rate (1.1 per game), but it's his recent scoring and rebounding outputs that are mainly fueling his fantasy ascent. Over the past five games, Dedmon is averaging 15.0 points and 9.4 boards while shooting 60.5 percent from the field, more than 10 percentage points above his season-long mark.