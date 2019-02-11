Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Minutes cut down in blowout loss
Dedmon played 24 minutes and contributed five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and six rebounds Sunday in the Hawks' 124-108 loss to the Magic.
Though Dedmon's contract is set to expire after the season, the Hawks weren't able to find a taker for him prior to Thursday's trade deadline. He's thus stuck around as the Hawks' starting center for the three games since the deadline, those he's averaged only 25.3 minutes during that stretch while coach Lloyd Pierce has made room in the rotation for Alex Len and Omari Spellman. According to Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Dedmon's current contract contains a "sizable and obtainable incentive" that will likely dissuade him from agreeing to a buyout, so the expectation is that he'll remain the Hawks' starting center the rest of the way.
