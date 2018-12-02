Dedmon missed Sunday's practice as he deals with an illness, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

It's unclear how severe the illness is at this point, but Dedmon will remain in the starting lineup Monday if he is able to go. If not, Alex Len will likely move back into the starting five. More information on Dedmon's status should come out Monday, and he should be considered questionable at this time.

