Dedmon totaled 18 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes in the Hawks' win over the Pelicans on Tuesday.

Dedmon just missed a double-double in Tuesday's win, scoring 18 points and grabbing nine boards. Over his last five games, Dedmon is averaging a healthy 14.2 points and 9.4 rebounds in 25.4 minutes. He's on a roll right now, and the production is certainly sustainable with the Hawks playing well and winning their last three games.