Dedmon no longer requires a walking boot for his fractured left ankle, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Dedmon has been out of the boot for about a week now, creating optimism that he'll be back to full strength at some point during training camp or the preseason. The 29-year-old opened his first season with the Hawks as the team's starting center and averaged career highs across the board with 10.0 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 blocks in 24.9 minutes per contest, but he could see his role decline in 2018-19. Along with adding 2013 lottery pick Alex Len to their frontcourt mix and spending the final pick of the first round on power forward Omari Spellman, the Hawks are expected to hand big man John Collins a larger share of minutes in his second NBA season.