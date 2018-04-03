Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: No longer starting Tuesday
Dedmon was a late scratch from the starting lineup ahead of Tuesday's matchup with the Heat, Mike Conti of Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.
The Hawks originally reported that Dedmon would start as usual against the Heat, though apparently made a last second switch right before tip-off. It's unclear if this is simply a lineup move or if Dedmon will be sitting out the game entirely, but additional updates should be provided after the game.
