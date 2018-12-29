Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Officially out Saturday
Dedmon (knee) won't play Saturday against the Cavaliers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Dedmon emerged from Friday's game against the Timberwolves with knee soreness, and the Hawks will hold him out on the second day of a back-to-back set. In his absence, Alex Len (back) is slated to draw a start and see extra run.
More News
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Doubtful to play vs. Cavs•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Second straight double-double•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Massive double-double in loss•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Cleared to play Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Probable Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Puts up double-double in win•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...