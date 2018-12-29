Dedmon (knee) won't play Saturday against the Cavaliers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Dedmon emerged from Friday's game against the Timberwolves with knee soreness, and the Hawks will hold him out on the second day of a back-to-back set. In his absence, Alex Len (back) is slated to draw a start and see extra run.

