Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Officially out Wednesday
Dedmon (ankle) has officially been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Knicks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
It was reported previously that Dedmon was unlikely to play in the season opener, so this latest update doesn't come as much of a surprise. He'll continue to work his way back from the fractured ankle he suffered back at the start of September and at this point, it wouldn't be surprising if the big man missed at least a handful more games. Alex Len (back) is probable to play and should get the call in the top unit at center.
