Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Out 3-to-6 weeks with tibia stress reaction

Dedmon will be sidelined 3-to-6 weeks due to a left tibia stress reaction, Michael Cunningham of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

This is the first news of Dedmon dealing with an injury, though it's serious enough to possibly sideline him over a month. As a result, coach Mike Budenholzer will have to figure out a way to replace his 24.3 minutes per game. That will likely result in John Collins seeing more run at center and Miles Plumlee entering the rotation. If Collins does indeed shift to center often, it would open up time for the likes of Luke Babbitt and Ersan Ilyasova to see more run as well.