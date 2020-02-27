Dedmon (elbow) underwent a non-surgical procedure Thursday to address right elbow pain. He will miss the Hawks' next three games and be re-evaluated Monday.

Dedmon missed Wednesday's loss to Orlando due to the issue, and it's apparently significant enough to warrant a procedure. In his three-game absence, Bruno Fernando should see extra minutes. He drew the start Wednesday, posting 10 points, nine rebounds, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes.