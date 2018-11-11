Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Out Sunday vs. Lakers
Dedmon is out for Sunday's game against the Lakers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
It's not immediately clear why Dedmon is out, but it could be a rest day for the veteran. Miles Plumlee could see some extra run in his stead.
