Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Out Thursday vs. Nuggets
Dedmon (personal) is out Thursday against the Nuggets, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Dedmon will miss a third straight game due to personal reasons Thursday. In his stead, Alex Len has seen extended run, averaging 15.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 29.5 minutes.
