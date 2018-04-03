Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Out Tuesday with sore rib
Dedmon is dealing with a sore rib and has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Heat.
The Hawks decided to wait until tip-off to announce that Dedmon wasn't playing, so this is certainly a surprise. With the Hawks headed into a back-to-back set, it's also unclear if Dedmon will be able to give it a go ahead of Wednesday's rematch with the Heat. In the meantime, Miles Plumlee will get the call to start at center in his place.
More News
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: No longer starting Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Double-doubles Sunday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Collects double-double Friday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Collects double-double Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Hauls in double-digit rebounds again Friday•
-
Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...