Dedmon is dealing with a sore rib and has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

The Hawks decided to wait until tip-off to announce that Dedmon wasn't playing, so this is certainly a surprise. With the Hawks headed into a back-to-back set, it's also unclear if Dedmon will be able to give it a go ahead of Wednesday's rematch with the Heat. In the meantime, Miles Plumlee will get the call to start at center in his place.

