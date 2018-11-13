Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Out Tuesday
Dedmon (personal) has bee listed as out for Tuesday's game against Denver, Brad Rowland of Uproxx reports.
It's still unclear exactly why Dedmon is out but it is likely the Hawks are giving him all the time he needs to work through whatever is going on. The big man will have an opportunity to take the court next on Thursday in Denver, but until more is known there isn't a definite timeframe for his return.
