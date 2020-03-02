Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Participates in shootaround
Dedmon (elbow) was able to take part in some minor shooting drills during Monday's shootaround, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Dedmon's status for Monday's tilt with Memphis hasn't changed, though his participation in shootaround bodes well for his chances of making a return Friday against Washington. Look for a further update on his status to come later in the week.
