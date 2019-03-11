Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Plays 20 minutes as expected
Dedmon had eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 20 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 win over the Pelicans.
Dedmon was expected to have his minutes capped at 20 after missing the last two games with a knee injury, and that's precisely what happened. With Dedmon being among the oldest players on a young rebuilding team, it wouldn't be surprising if his minutes remain fairly limited for the remainder of the campaign.
More News
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...