Dedmon had eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), six rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 20 minutes during Sunday's 128-116 win over the Pelicans.

Dedmon was expected to have his minutes capped at 20 after missing the last two games with a knee injury, and that's precisely what happened. With Dedmon being among the oldest players on a young rebuilding team, it wouldn't be surprising if his minutes remain fairly limited for the remainder of the campaign.