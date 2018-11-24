Dedmon totaled seven points (3-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven rebounds, and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 114-96 loss to the Celtics.

Dedmon drew another start at center, and continues to provide decent production in the scoring, rebounding, and block departments while raining in the occasional triple as well. Nevertheless, Dedmon is best reserved for use in deep leagues.