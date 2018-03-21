Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Posts 15 points, 15 boards in Tuesday's win
Dedmon delivered 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt), 15 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 99-94 win over the Jazz.
Dedmon logged his 10th double-double of the season, surpassing his total from the first four years of his career combined (nine). Moreover, Dedmon is managing career highs in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, free-throw percentage and minutes. The icing on the cake has been his 41 three-pointers (on 36.6 percent), this after going zero-for-one prior to 2017-18.
