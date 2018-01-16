Dedmon delivered 12 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 102-99 win over the Spurs.

Dedmon, who is still working his way back to full strength following a stress fracture in his leg, dominated his former team en route to his fourth double-double of the season. Dedmon had been hovering in that neighborhood during each of the last two games, as he posted nine points and nine rebounds (in 18 minutes) and 11 points and nine boards (in 23 minutes) against the Nuggets and Nets respectively last week. If Dedmon doesn't suffer a setback, there's a decent chance he'll soon reclaim the starting center spot.