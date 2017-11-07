Hawks' Dewayne Dedmon: Posts multiple season highs

Dedmon finished with a season-high 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and a season-high 12 rebounds to go along with two assists and two blocks across 36 minutes during Monday's 110-107 loss to the Celtics.

After it seemed like Dedmon would be a consistent 30-minute per night player coming into the season, that really hasn't been the case thus far, as he was averaging just 23.8 minutes per night coming into Monday. Coach Mike Budenholzer gave him significantly more run against the Celtics, however, and he responded in a big way. It remains to be seen if this will be a trend moving forward, but fantasy owners who took a chance on Dedmon are probably happy to see him have a game like Monday's.